Bonfires are allowed on Halloween night in Saanich as long as the person lighting the fire has a permit and the guidelines are followed. (Simpsons fan 66/Wikimedia Commons)

Bonfires allowed in Saanich for $10 but only on Halloween night

Residents can purchase permits at any Saanich fire station

Bonfires may add to the spookiness of Halloween night, but in Saanich there are several rules that must be followed before legally getting the fire going.

Saanich residents are only allowed to have fires on Halloween night and only if they have a Halloween Bonfire Permit, explained Lt. Insp. Sean Lillis of the Saanich Fire Department. The fires must take place on private property and can only burn between 5 and 11 p.m.

A permit can be purchased for $10 and is only valid on Oct. 31.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police Department encourages safe costumes with Halloween contest

Along with their permit, folks are given a handout that explains the guidelines and expectations for safe bonfires. A competent person must be present and monitoring the fire until it is fully extinguished and fires between three feet and six feet in diametre must be inspected by someone from the fire department.

The fire must also be at least 25 feet away from any structure or fence and from the property line. It’s important to have rakes, shovels and a garden hose hooked up and ready nearby in case something happens, said Lillis.

There is no set limit to how many permits the fire department will issue each Halloween. The Saanich Fire Department sold 40 Halloween Bonfire Permits in 2018. He noted that the permit system has been effective and helps to reduce problems because it keeps people accountable and limits opportunity for injury.

READ ALSO: Night Shift Halloween tickets on sale now

Lillis emphasized that no one has taken advantage of the system. People have been happy that the fun Halloween traditions are still allowed by first responders, he said.

In preparation, the Saanich Police Department is given a list permit holders and their addresses so officers know who’s allowed to have a fire. The 911 call takers also have access to the list so they can inform neighbours if they call to report a bonfire.

Bonfires lit without a permit will be extinguished and property owners issued a $100 ticket, Lillis warned.

“It’s best to be safe,” he said. “Come in and get a permit.”

Bonfire permits are available at any of the Saanich fire stations before noon on Oct. 31. For more information, call the Saanich Fire Department at 250-475-5500.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vendors open doors to new futures at Black Press Extreme Education & Career Fair

Just Posted

Power outage planned for Victoria General Hospital

Island Health says essential services and patient care won’t be impacted during Oct. 19 outage

The Great British Columbia ShakeOut returns Oct. 17

Residents across the province drop, cover and hold on

Mainly cloudy, chance of showers ahead for Tuesday

Plus a look ahead at your week

Bonfires allowed in Saanich for $10 but only on Halloween night

Residents can purchase permits at any Saanich fire station

Fairfield-Gonzales residents aim to establish senior care phone line

The Fairfield-Gonzales Village would allow seniors living alone to have a direct line to resources

VIDEO: Greater Victoria, here’s the news you missed this weekend

Dog killed in alleged hit and run, Goodlife Marathon takes over city and more

‘Save the kids!’ Dorian survivor tells the harrowing story of his Canadian wife’s death

Family held a funeral and placed Alishia Liolli’s remains in a niche at a cemetery in Windsor, Ont.

Okanagan woman, 91, votes at advance polls despite broken hip, shoulder and wrist

Angela Maynard has voted in almost every election during her lifetime

Heiltsuk Nation open first Big House in 120 years in northern B.C.

Opening means the community now has an appropriate space for spiritual and ceremonial events

Singh says NDP would form coalition with the Liberals to stop Tories

Singh was in a Liberal-held riding Sunday afternoon in Surrey where he was pressed about his post-election intentions

‘My heart goes out to the mother’: B.C. dad reacts to stabbing death of Ontario boy

Carson Crimeni, who was also 14, was bullied relentlessly, his dad says

The one with the ‘Friends’ photoshoot: Kelowna group recreates TV show intro

A friend’s departure prompted them to create something that really says, “I’ll be there for you”

Canadian Snowbirds plane crashes before air show in Atlanta

Pilot lands safely after ejecting from jet

Share crash data, private insurers tell David Eby, ICBC

B.C. monopoly makes drivers retrieve their own records

Most Read