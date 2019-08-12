(Black Press Media file photo)

Book recycling project added to Central Saanich Family Festival booth

Ninth annual event returns to the Peninsula Country Market this weekend

The Saanichton Village Association will hold its ninth annual Central Saanich Family Festival on Aug. 17 at the Peninsula Country Market.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Saanich Fairgrounds, the festival will have a booth at the market and provide games, face painting and inflatables. The Sidney Lions Club will also host their by-donation breakfast and the market will offer live music from local quartet Malahat Drive.

New this year, association president and secretary Judy Beinder said the 1000 x 5 Children’s Book Recycling Project will be joining the festival booth with free books to give to children.

READ MORE: Book recycling program helps Peninsula families

“Often they’re used books, but sometimes they get new books from people … and they package up books for all the way from babies up to about six and seven years old,” Beinder said. “As far as I was concerned it was an absolutely perfect fit because we will be expecting more families there with children.”

In addition to the books, the festival booth will be giving away free popcorn and information about the association.

The Saanich Fairgrounds is located at 1528 Stellys Cross Road in Saanichton.

READ MORE: Family festival fuels fun in Saanichton


