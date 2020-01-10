Bottle drive organized for Colwood mom left without use of legs after emergency surgery

Event takes place at Colwood Elementary on Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cheryl McColl (left) and her husband Adrian, were taken by surprise when health officials found an abscess on Cheryl’s spine. (Facebook/Cheryl McColl)

Cheryl McColl never expected that an emergency surgery, just two days before Christmas, would leave her without the use of her legs indefinitely.

The Colwood mom was taken by surprise when health officials found an abscess in her spine on Dec. 23, which had to be operated on immediately. Now, she has a 10 per cent chance of walking again.

One of her friends, Iris Snyder Twidale, was inspired to start a bottle drive to help raise funds for the family to cover living expenses and upcoming home renovations for mobility.

“Like any friend, she would be helping us as much as we’re trying to help her,” said the friend who has known Cheryl for 10 years. “We’re all chipping in to help her because they’re such a fantastic family.”

With two boys of their own, the McColl’s have been involved with many local groups, including Juan de Fuca Rec soccer, Scouts, and Pacific Coast Hockey Academy to name a few. Cheryl works as an EA at Colwood Elementary.

Twidale has already begun collecting bottles around the community, but the bottle drive on Saturday is aimed at bringing the entire community together.

Local businesses, such as Bucky’s Taphouse, The Rose, and Thrifty Foods Belmont have promised to donate their empty bottles. In addition, Domino’s Pizza has pledged to give some gift cards to the family and Starbucks will be at the bottle drive with hot drinks for those who drop by.

For those who can’t make it to the event, e-transfer donations are being accepted and can be sent to: fundraisingforcheryl@gmail.com with Iris Twidale or Tracy Walker for the contact name.

The bottle drive takes place in the Colwood Elementary parking lot on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

