Bottle drive planned to boost West Shore skatepark fund

Event takes place on August 22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Juan de Fuca Rec Centre

The WestShore Skatepark Coalition is hosting a bottle fundraiser for a new skatepark on Saturday, August 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Juan de Fuca Rec Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)

The dream to build a skatepark on the West Shore is inching toward reality with a bottle drive.

The WestShore Skatepark Coalition (WSC), has been pushing for the return of a skatepark since the last one on the West Shore was torn down in 2015.

Spokesperson Jimmy Miller said skateparks have proven their value during the pandemic.

“Skateboarding has been a way to keep sane. It’s an outlet. As a father, it’s something I find myself doing more and more with my kids.”

But getting a skatepark on the West Shore has seen bumpy roads before.

The estimated cost jumped an additional $166,000 in late 2019, due to the cost of concrete and inflation.

Now, the WSC waits on Langford and Metchosin to confirm financial support, as View Royal, Colwood and Highlands have already agreed to be a part of the five municipalities funding 60 per cent of the project.

With a remaining $306,400 expected to be funded by the community, the coalition has been working to raise funds wherever it can.

“The momentum is building and we’re keen to get this project done. Someone who was 15 when the skatepark closed is now 20. We’re missing that outlet and safe space for these kids,” Miller said.

The WSC launched a GoFundMe page in March 2019 that has raised about $1,800 of its $25,000 goal.

The bottle drive is Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Juan de Fuca rec centre parking lot. Those who bring bottles can simply drop off large bags and go on their way, as volunteers from WSC and Kiwanis Club of West Shore will sort while social distancing.

