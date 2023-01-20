There were no occupants in the home when the fire broke out in a house on Richardson Avenue. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

No injuries in house fire near Pemberton Park

Emergency services arrived on the scene, quickly putting out the fire

Emergency crews responded to a house fire across from Pemberton Park in Victoria.

Battalion Chief Tim Loewe said the residence on Richardson Avenue was unoccupied when the fire broke out, but that the entire structure was damaged. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Former Oak Bay police chief Ray Bernoties posted a video of the fire at 3 p.m. Friday (Jan. 20) on Twitter and asked people to avoid the area.

@HLFerguson
hollie.ferguson@vicnews.com
Breaking NewsHouse fire

The house on fire was near Pemberton Park in Victoria. (Courtesy of Ray Bernoties)
