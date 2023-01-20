No injuries in house fire near Pemberton Park

Emergency services arrived on the scene, quickly putting out the fire

Emergency crews responded to a house fire across from Pemberton Park in Victoria.

Battalion Chief Tim Loewe said the residence on Richardson Avenue was unoccupied when the fire broke out, but that the entire structure was damaged. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Former Oak Bay police chief Ray Bernoties posted a video of the fire at 3 p.m. Friday (Jan. 20) on Twitter and asked people to avoid the area.

Happening Now: House fire across from Pemberton Park #yyj. Emergency Services now on scene. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ermGN15pE0 — Ray Bernoties (@ray_oak) January 20, 2023

