Brentwood Bay man wins over $600,000 in online jackpot

Pena Elliot, a jackpot winner of over $600,000, says his winnings will go towards family and a dream home. (Photo courtesy of BCLC)

A daydream for many suddenly became reality for Brentwood Bay resident Pena Elliot, who will be putting a “head-swirling” $600,000-jackpot win towards his family and building a sustainable island home.

Elliot won the jackpot playing PlayNow.com’s Siberian Storm on Aug. 29. “I was on one of my last spins before I was about to quit playing,” he said. “I saw the five icons go across, and I thought I had won the jackpot. I clicked ‘continue’ and noticed the jackpot screen had reset. That’s when I was pretty sure that I actually hit the jackpot.”

Elliot said he had to call the B.C. Lottery Corporation’s customer support line the next day to be sure. “They called me back and said ‘congratulations,’” he said. “It’s still unreal. I’m just so grateful.”

The winnings – a total of $600,360.73 – will be put towards helping close family members and building a home on one of Brentwood Bay’s surrounding islands. “I’ve always planned on building as green as possible, with solar panels and everything,” Elliot said.

PlayNow.com is a progressive jackpot network where winnings grow as participating gambling jurisdictions across Canada receive bets.

