Three members of the Sidney North Saanich RCMP, which will be hosting its first Community Policing Open House on June 30 at 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (From left) Const. Vince Despres, Const. de Pass, Auxiliary Const. Ian Collis. At the event, Const. de Pass will be available to give seniors safety tips to the community. (Photo from Sidney North Saanich RCMP Twitter)

Bring your bikes to Sidney North Saanich RCMP open house

Police vehicles, kids’ goodie bags, food and financial safety advice at June 30 event

Families are being encouraged to bring their bikes to the Sidney North Saanich RCMP Community Policing open house on June 30.

The family-friendly event will feature a rider from the Tour de Rock Cops for Cancer ride, as well as an engraver to put identifying marks on your bike.

ALSO READ: Woman flees North Saanich RCMP in dinghy

In what is being described as a great event for kids, the first 150 on hand will receive police-themed goodie bags and colouring books, as well as a chance to take a peek in a cruiser and check out the police boat.

The event will be held at the Mary Winspear Centre from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Bodine Hall, located at 1143 Beacon Ave., Sidney.

A variety of related booths will showcase the work of volunteers and organizations such as Block Watch, Citizens on Patrol, Saanich Peninsula Restorative Justice and PEMO Search and Rescue.

Financial safety advice and fraud prevention strategies will come by way of the Royal Bank of Canada, with a representative on hand to speak with the community. This will be complemented by senior safety tips from RCMP Const. de Pass.

The bay doors to Bodine Hall will be open in the back parking lot and anyone feeling peckish can grab some food from the Saanich Peninsula Lions Club Food Truck, which will be on site for the whole event.

ALSO READ: Sidney Mounties and Saanich PD nab break and enter suspect

The RCMP Community Policing open house is the first of its kind in Sidney and follows similar community days held in other Peninsula communities, such as by Central Saanich Police on May 18.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
Gorge Canada Day Picnic returns for another fun-filled day

Just Posted

Victoria Police confirm downtown Plaza Hotel fire was arson

Live-in caretaker still unaccounted for

Victoria approves Cool Aid building reno to add affordable housing to the city

The new buidling will have five floors, 72 apartments, and a coffeehouse

Victoria’s new artist in residence Kathryn Calder brings music to the city

Calder is a musician who will take over the role from Luke Ramsey

Gorge Canada Day Picnic returns for another fun-filled day

Gorge Park will be transformed into a natural amphitheatre

B.C. government urges fire safety ahead of long weekend

Province hoping message mitigates wildfire risk

Fashion Fridays: Seven essential shoes for summer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

POLL: Do you think the penalty should be increased for tossing a burning cigarette from a vehicle?

With grasslands and forests around Vancouver Island and across B.C. reaching tinder… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Small wildfire burning northwest of Campbell River

Lightning sparked several wildfires on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Box of kittens found on median of busy B.C. street

Maple Ridge SPCA has four abandoned week-old kittens

B.C. to argue for injunction on Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law in Calgary court

The legislation allows Alberta to crimp energy shipments to B.C.

Enderby, B.C., named Canada’s most active community

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge to award city with $150,000

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries it through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

Most Read