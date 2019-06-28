Bring your bikes to Sidney North Saanich RCMP open house

Three members of the Sidney North Saanich RCMP, which will be hosting its first Community Policing Open House on June 30 at 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (From left) Const. Vince Despres, Const. de Pass, Auxiliary Const. Ian Collis. At the event, Const. de Pass will be available to give seniors safety tips to the community. (Photo from Sidney North Saanich RCMP Twitter)

Families are being encouraged to bring their bikes to the Sidney North Saanich RCMP Community Policing open house on June 30.

The family-friendly event will feature a rider from the Tour de Rock Cops for Cancer ride, as well as an engraver to put identifying marks on your bike.

In what is being described as a great event for kids, the first 150 on hand will receive police-themed goodie bags and colouring books, as well as a chance to take a peek in a cruiser and check out the police boat.

The event will be held at the Mary Winspear Centre from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Bodine Hall, located at 1143 Beacon Ave., Sidney.

A variety of related booths will showcase the work of volunteers and organizations such as Block Watch, Citizens on Patrol, Saanich Peninsula Restorative Justice and PEMO Search and Rescue.

Financial safety advice and fraud prevention strategies will come by way of the Royal Bank of Canada, with a representative on hand to speak with the community. This will be complemented by senior safety tips from RCMP Const. de Pass.

The bay doors to Bodine Hall will be open in the back parking lot and anyone feeling peckish can grab some food from the Saanich Peninsula Lions Club Food Truck, which will be on site for the whole event.

The RCMP Community Policing open house is the first of its kind in Sidney and follows similar community days held in other Peninsula communities, such as by Central Saanich Police on May 18.



