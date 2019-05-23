Sarah Ireland is offering Sooke knitters a chance to share their love of knitting at the Knit 2 Purl Together event, June 7-9. (Tim Collins/Sooke News Mirror)

Building a close-knit community in Sooke

Knit 2 Purl Together a community event

A very different sort of event is coming to Sooke in June that aims to cast off preconceptions about fibre arts and serve to create a close-knit group who are dyeing to demonstrate their skill and pick up new purls of wisdom from other knitters.

(Please excuse the puns.)

The event is a weekend knitting retreat entitled Knit 2 Purl Together and it’s held in conjunction with World Wide Knit in Public Day.

Hosted by Sarah Ireland and the Seaside Yarn and Button team in Sooke, the event features a special guest presentation by Rhichard Devrieze, a master dyer and an expert in hand-spinning and hand-weaving.

“Rhichard will be coming from Ottawa to put on workshops for knitters who come to our retreat where they’ll have a chance to learn some of the secrets to dyeing wool to make unique variegated patterns and more,” Ireland said.

“There really hasn’t been anything like this out here on our creative coast and this is a chance for people to experience and learn things they wouldn’t ordinarily have a chance to learn.”

Ireland said while knitting has traditionally had a reputation of being a fairly solitary activity, the dynamics of the craft have changed considerably.

“That’s what WWKIP Day is all about. We get together and have a lot of fun learning new techniques and just sharing our love of knitting with others,” Ireland said.

RELATED: CRAFT FAIRS OFTEN FEATURED KNITTED ITEMS

Some of that fun approach is reflected in the planned activities for the Knit 2 Purl Together retreat.

The Friday evening kicks off the event with a Steak Night and a special edition of Drunk Knitting at the Sooke Legion, and a trunk show by Devrieze the following day.

The Sooke event is a reflection of a revolution in the international approach to knitting.

“The old image of knitting being an activity for the elderly has totally changed. Many young people are involved in the craft and they love it,” Ireland said.

“I have seniors who knit come into my shop, sure, but they also are active in the community. They jog, cycle, take part in the historical boating society and other community activities. And, yes, they knit.”

The Knit 2 Purl Together event happens June 7 to 9 and enthusiastic knitters can call 250-642-4625 to register, or go online to seasideyarnbutton@gmail.com.


mailto:tim.collins@sookenewsmirror.com
Most Read