(Courtesy Department of National Defence)

Burning at Rocky Point until May 30

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

Burning of debris at Rocky Point in Metchosin may cause sporadic smoke in the sky until the end of the month.

The Department of National Defence, in partnership with the BC Wildfire Service, is burning approximately 20 debris piles on the DND’s Rocky Point property from now until May 30.

READ ALSO: Bay Street Armoury could carry new name

The work will be conducted during approximately 13 days when weather and ventilation conditions are favourable, resulting in noticeable smoke. The debris piles have been created by vegetation management, removing plants including Scotch broom, gorse and small conifers. The work is necessary to maintain military training areas, protect habitat at risk, and reduce fire hazard.

A spokesperson for the DND said every precaution is in place while the work is in progress.

