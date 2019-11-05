Air Bud’s Pup Academy, a current Disney and Netflix live-action TV show, is selling all of their sets, including props, costumes, and dog and cat accessories. (Twitter/Pup Academy)

Calling all Air Bud Pup Academy fans: Set sale in Metchosin

The event takes place on Nov. 29, 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you’re a big fan of Air Bud, you can soon own a piece of the franchise.

Air Bud’s Pup Academy, a current Disney and Netflix live-action TV show, is selling all of their sets, including props, costumes, and dog and cat accessories.

The dog-centric show is the product of Air Bud Entertainment, the company that created Air Bud, Disney’s Air Buddies, and Snow Buddies film series.

Pup Academy centres around three pup friends who meet in their first year of Academy. The students learn how to become man’s best friend, but quickly find a mysterious threat that puts dogs and humans alike in danger.

Pup Academy filmed in Oak Bay, Metchosin, and throughout the Greater Victoria area late last year.

With crews gone, the sets are up for grabs for any die-hards of the TV show.

The sale takes place at Metchosin Arts and Cultural Association, 4495 Happy Valley Rd. on Nov. 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Commuter alert: West Shore Parks and Rec closes access to Island Highway during rush hours
Next story
VIDEO: Oak Bay residents get first dibs to buy classic neighbourhood ambulance

Just Posted

Island Health urges everyone to get flu shot despite vaccine delay

It’s estimated by mid November all supplies will be ready to go

Traffic delays expected at Foul Bay and Lansdowne Roads due to water main installation

Traffic will be affected from Nov. 1-15

Calling all Air Bud Pup Academy fans: Set sale in Metchosin

The event takes place on Nov. 29, 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CRD issues warning of toxic algae bloom at Thetis Lake

A swimming ban is in effect due to a blue-green algae bloom

Saanich race car driver sets track record, wins two races in California

Bill Okell turns 65 in November and looks forward to next racing season, senior discounts

VIDEO: Oak Bay residents get first dibs to buy classic neighbourhood ambulance

‘I’m offering it first to people from Oak Bay, I hope it stays in Oak Bay.’

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Someone stealing Poppy Fund donation boxes in Island community

Comox Legion branch reports seven collection boxes taken this past week

Man arrested in North Cowichan after break and enter, sexual assault

34-year old Kamal Bhoondpaul arrested Halloween night

Cats rescued from B.C. property had been shot with pellet guns

The feral cats had each been shot and had pellets embedded in them

ICBC needs brokers, online renewals ‘not a priority,’ David Eby says

Crashes, court cases driving Crown corporation costs

Police watchdog recommends criminal charges against Kamloops Mounties

The IIO is recommending charges against three Kamloops officers

Truck crashes into Buttle Lake west of Campbell River killing driver

The BC Coroners Service is investigating

Most Read