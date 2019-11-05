Calling all Air Bud Pup Academy fans: Set sale in Metchosin

The event takes place on Nov. 29, 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Air Bud’s Pup Academy, a current Disney and Netflix live-action TV show, is selling all of their sets, including props, costumes, and dog and cat accessories. (Twitter/Pup Academy)

If you’re a big fan of Air Bud, you can soon own a piece of the franchise.

The dog-centric show is the product of Air Bud Entertainment, the company that created Air Bud, Disney’s Air Buddies, and Snow Buddies film series.

Pup Academy centres around three pup friends who meet in their first year of Academy. The students learn how to become man’s best friend, but quickly find a mysterious threat that puts dogs and humans alike in danger.

Pup Academy filmed in Oak Bay, Metchosin, and throughout the Greater Victoria area late last year.

‘Pup Academy,’ a new Disney Channel TV series, is being shot on Oak Bay Avenue today. Air Bud Entertainment will be shooting the TV series until 4 p.m. today, and it will return to Oak Bay next week to shoot on Hampshire Road #yyj #oakay pic.twitter.com/UCPahegg82 — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) November 2, 2018

With crews gone, the sets are up for grabs for any die-hards of the TV show.

The sale takes place at Metchosin Arts and Cultural Association, 4495 Happy Valley Rd. on Nov. 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

