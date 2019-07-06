Mural projects, like this one undertaken by former Victoria artist in residence Luke Ramsay, help liven up the city. Open Space is calling for artist proposals for a mural that would face Helmcken Alley off Bastion Square. The submission deadline is July 16. Photo courtesy City of Victoria

Calling all artists: mural project coming up

Open Space overseeing proposal submissions process for downtown wall painting

Got a great mural idea you’d like to see on a Victoria wall?

Open Space is now accepting artist proposals for this summer’s MAKE/SPACE Mural Project!

A partnership with the City of Victoria, which provided a My Great Neighbourhood grant, the program offers artists a chance to engage with larger scale questions of heritage, placement and (in)visibility within the community.

The open call goes out to emerging artists to submit individual or group proposals for an original mural piece on the back wall of Open Space, facing Helmcken Alley in downtown Victoria.

READ ALSO: Rick Mercer-led comedy team in for second Just for Laughs show at UVic

Given that the space in question is on unceded territories of the Lekwungen people, known today as the Songhees and Esquimalt nations, proposals submitted should reflect that and demonstrate an understanding of the histories of displacement and colonialism that have taken place

The proposal selection and notification of the artist will take place in late July, with the installation of the mural happening in early to mid-August (proposed dates Aug. 6-13).

As part of this open call, Open Space encourages applications from artists who self-identify as BIPOC, LGBTQ2S+, disabled or living with disability, or as a member of an otherwise marginalized community. Previous mural experience is not required.

The deadline for proposals is July 16. Find full guidelines and other information here. For questions or other clarification, call you can reach project coordinator Joy Ngenda at curatorialassistant@openspace.ca or 250-383-8833.


