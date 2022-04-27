Experiencing the park in bloom is a reason to celebrate, say the Friends of Uplands Park, who are hosting Camas Day on May 1. (Photo by Britt Swoveland)

Experiencing the park in bloom is a reason to celebrate, say the Friends of Uplands Park, who are hosting Camas Day on May 1. (Photo by Britt Swoveland)

Camas Day returns to Oak Bay park with fanfare, learning opportunities

Purple field flower a hallmark of rare Garry oak ecosystem

As fields of purple bloom across Uplands Park, so too does the annual celebration of camas.

Friends of Uplands Park Society invites residents to enjoy the camas meadows at the peak of their beauty alongside other natural wonders and man-made fun including music, food and learning.

The society hosts its annual Camas Day on May 1 from noon to 3 p.m. Local band Bald Eagles performs as visitors enjoy botanist-guided wildflower walks through the various ecosystems of the park as well as other activities.

READ ALSO: Damage unleashed on sensitive Oak Bay park as dog popularity rises

Partner community associations who work in various aspects of environmental conservation will join the event with displays and representatives to share the importance of their work and educate visitors.

Groups showcasing their work include Habitat Acquisition Trust, Victoria Natural History Society, Satinflower Nurseries, Garry Oak Meadow Preservation Society, Friends of Victoria Migratory Bird Sanctuary, Naturehood Greater Victoria, Native Bee Society of BC, Friends of Bowker Creek and Swan Lake Nature Centre.

The Friends of Uplands Park also hosts No Ivy League weekly sprees, where volunteers remove carpet burweed, Daphne and English ivy each Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. through May. Those looking to help can meet at the marine kiosk at Cattle Point.

READ ALSO: Crow garlic flies in Oak Bay’s Uplands Park

READ ALSO: Garry oaks, camas reveal agricultural impacts of colonialism on Vancouver Island

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Environmentoak bay

Previous story
Metchosin singer-songwriter’s face makes comeback on road sign
Next story
Saanich author donates trailer load of children’s books to little free libraries across CRD

Just Posted

A notice posted April 26 alerts the public that no more walk-in clients will be taken for the day at the Service Canada Passport Services office in the The Bay Centre in Victoria. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
National demand for passports leads to walk-in waits at Victoria office

A ring cloud was seen from southern Vancouver Island’s coast, looking towards the Olympic Mountains. (Katherine Parsons/Facebook)
Ring cloud spotted in the sky near Greater Victoria

Saanich staff are expected to have some recommendations ready in about three months after Coun. Susan Brice pushed for her community to look into duplicating the City of Victoria’s new affordable housing policy. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich could follow in Victoria’s footsteps on streamlining affordable housing

Beacon Hill Children’s Farm said goodbye to beloved, longtime resident miniature horse Peanut Butter on Tuesday, April 26. (Beacon Hill Children’s Farm/Facebook)
Victoria petting zoo patrons, staff mourn loss of longtime resident Peanut Butter