Silver Rill Corn’s Troy Davidson helps a customer at the Metchosin Farmers market. Silver Rill is among the vendors that will attend the Camosun Farmers’ Market. File photo

Camosun College introduces Fall Farmers’ Market at Lansdowne campus

Local produce, food trucks on hand each Wednesday

Camosun College launches its first farmers’ market at the Lansdowne campus this week.

The Camosun Farmers’ Market is part of the college’s effort to bridge the gap with the immediate community and to support sustainable food sources.

It runs Wednesday afternoon from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at Lansdowne Campus. If the one-off market proves popular, which the college believes it will, they will bring the market back next year.

“There’s a lot of interest in it from our students but we believe the community will also like it,” said Johnathan Ruhl, communications person with Camosun. “It could be something that could grow, we’re always interested in bringing the community on the campus and to interact with the community.”

Local farmers and producers will have the opportunity to sell their goods as well as highlight how they are contributing to a more sustainable future.

The market is a shared project between students, faculty and staff in various departments.

“Our students frequently identify food as an important sustainability topic,” said Maria Bremner, Camosun’s sustainability manager.

Food is a great conversation starter to get people thinking about the connections between the health of themselves as individuals, the land, and the broader community. It’s also just a great opportunity to bring people together and enjoy some tasty, healthy food.”

Top Soil, Healing Farm, Silver Rill Corn, Sun Lotus, Babes Honey, Ravensong Seeds, Shelbourne Community Kitchen, Mix’t Greens Farm Stand and Camosun’s E.A.R.T.H. Gardening program will offer products.

Camosun’s new Culinary Arts Food Truck and the Songhees Food Truck will also be on hand to supply some great food.

