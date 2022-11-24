Camosun College invites Greater Victoria to learn more about death

Camosun College’s anthropology department is hosting an event on Nov. 29 designed to help the residents of Greater Victoria think more about death. (Black Press Media file photo)

Camosun College’s anthropology department is encouraging Greater Victoria residents to think about death more, as it hosts an event to help explore a topic people don’t often like to talk about.

Mourning at Night is the capstone project of 40 anthropology students who will interact with participants to create a customized experience.

“We’re seeing a growing interest among people wanting to learn more about one of life’s inevitabilities – death,” said program leader and anthropology instructor Nicole Kilburn in a news release. “Mourning at Night seeks to pull back the veil on a taboo topic that we all experience, yet many feel they lack the tools to think and talk about.”

Participants will be encouraged to work with students by referencing real or fictitious people who have died while considering the choices involved in the death, including the treatment of the body after death, what to do with the remains, funeral decisions, expressions of grief, and more.

“The objective is to gently offer information so people can make an informed and empowered decision about a key rite of passage,” said Kilburn. “Participants are invited to explore these ideas with an open heart and an open mind.”

The event is open for all to attend and will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Wilna Thomas Hall at the school’s Lansdowne campus on Nov. 29.

