Camosun marketing students raised $18,600 in support of youth education. Amid the pandemic, students were forced to switch from in-person event fundraising, to an online auction. (Black Press Media file photo)

Camosun marketing students raise $18,400 for youth education in Zambia

Amid the pandemic, students find creative ways to raise money

The pandemic has held back a lot of things, but it didn’t stop Camosun College marketing students from raising money for a good cause.

A total of 38 students divided up into six teams to raise $18,400 to help support youth education in Zambia. The original fundraising plan was to host in-person events to raise money, but after social distancing measures were put in place by health officials, the students quickly changed their event plans to an online fundraiser.

ALSO READ: Camosun College to produce more than 9,000 face shields for Island Health workers

Two teams were able to host events before physical distancing was put in place, raising $10,600. The remaining four teams of students gathered over 60 items to be sold, raising $4,600 in 10 days. They raised another $3,200 from bottle drives and donated funds from pre-sold tickets.

“Congratulations to each of the student teams,” said Anne Borrowman, Camosun marketing instructor, in a press release. “Virtually overnight, they made the best of a tough situation and shifted a regular event they had been planning to an online auction. Through their learning and application of project management and marketing theory, they are contributing positively to global social development.”

She added that the online fundraiser was just as successful as it would have been in person.

ALSO READ: Camosun College’s new marine simulator to offer immersive training

Proceeds from the fundraisers go towards VIDEA, an international development organization founded in Victoria, which has a partnership with Women For Change in Zambia. Women For Change supports “sustainable human development” through education, working with communities, women and children in rural areas of Zambia.

In the past seven years, Camosun marketing students have raised over $100,000 for VIDEA and Women for Change.

