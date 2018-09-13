Camosun, Mount Tolmie associations combine for Fall Festival

Samantha Lawrence of Mount Tolmie Community Association and Lisa Timmons of Camosun Community Association stand at the Browning Gyro Park sign where the two groups are holding the Fall Festival, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15. Submitted

A pair of Shelbourne area neighbourhood associations are partnering for one big party on Saturday afternoon at Browning Gyro Park.

It’s the second annual fall party for the Camosun Community Association, and this year the group has invited its neigbhour, the Mount Tolmie Community Association, to join in.

The family oriented party goes from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday with games, face painting, live music, exhibitors, crafts, food, and more, said Lisa Timmons from CCA.

“Our goal for this festival is for ‘attendees to learn something new about their community and environmental stewardship in a fun atmosphere.,’” Timmons said. “We also want to encourage residents to get involved in their community associations. We are volunteer based and need actively engaged residents in order to represent the interests of the community.”

The CCA is enjoying a revival after a successful inaugural 2017 CCA Fall Festival that drew over 100 residents to the grounds of Richmond elementary school.

This year CCA reached out to the Mt. Tolmie Community Association to join forces, Timmons said, noting the two assocations have partnered in the past.

“Our respective presidents Sandie Menzies and Marlene Davie agreed that it would be a great collaboration as we share boundaries and similar objectives around land use, particularly the Shelbourne Valley Action Plan, and community engagement,” Timmons said. “Moreover, our associations operate on very small budgets and so sharing costs on this event certainly helps and allows us to reach a wider audience.”

Booths will represent CRD Recycling (learn about separating plastics), Capital Region Beekeepers Association, Friends of Bowker Creek and the Victoria Cycling Coalition. The Shelbourne Community Kitchen will have preserves for sale by donation. As well, Saanich Fire Department has a booth. Free Family Entertainment includes a bouncy castle, Susi face painting and live music by singer Jill Cooper. The association will be serving up hot dogs, donations recommended.

MTCA board member Samantha Lawrence will offer a mini, gentle yoga sessions throughout the event, a continuation of her Community Yoga sessions she led at at Horner Park this summer. Bring your mat!

Browning Park is located on Shelbourne Street between Knight Avenue and McRae Avenue.

