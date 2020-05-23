Camosun’s dental program donates toothpaste to those in need

Rev. Al Tysick of the Victoria Dandelion Society (right) receives toothpaste package donations from the Camosun College dental hygiene program. (Courtesy of Camosun College)

Dental health is important for everyone, even during a pandemic.

That’s why the dental hygiene program at Camosun College is donating thousands of toothpaste packages to local charities. The program would typically have seen hundreds of community clients at this time of year, providing each with a kit including toothpaste, floss and a toothbrush.

But when COVID-19 suspended client care in mid-March, the program was left with thousands of unused toothpaste tubes and boxes set to expire in August.

“I think one of the concerns is we normally see so many clients, and would have by now,” says a statement from Kiran Kshatriya, a dental programs instructional assistant. “So now many of these children and parents and adults are going without any oral health care and or someone supporting them about their oral health care.”

Thousands of toothpastes were donated to community organizations including 1,800 to the Dandelion Society, 72o to the Mustard Seed and hundreds to Island Health’s Mental Health and Substance Use program.

“It’s a really good feeling seeing the impact our donations are making,” says Kshatriya. “When we have extra supplies and we know there are people in our community who can’t afford toothpaste, 100 per cent we’re going to continue helping our community partners.”

Camosun College has allowed a limited number of students to come on campus for face-to-face instruction but has not yet determined how courses will be delivered in fall 2020.

