Camosun’s dental program donates toothpaste to those in need

College donates thousands of unused products to local charities

Rev. Al Tysick of the Victoria Dandelion Society (right) receives toothpaste package donations from the Camosun College dental hygiene program. (Courtesy of Camosun College)

Dental health is important for everyone, even during a pandemic.

That’s why the dental hygiene program at Camosun College is donating thousands of toothpaste packages to local charities. The program would typically have seen hundreds of community clients at this time of year, providing each with a kit including toothpaste, floss and a toothbrush.

But when COVID-19 suspended client care in mid-March, the program was left with thousands of unused toothpaste tubes and boxes set to expire in August.

READ ALSO: Camosun College to produce more than 9,000 face shields for Island Health workers

“I think one of the concerns is we normally see so many clients, and would have by now,” says a statement from Kiran Kshatriya, a dental programs instructional assistant. “So now many of these children and parents and adults are going without any oral health care and or someone supporting them about their oral health care.”

Thousands of toothpastes were donated to community organizations including 1,800 to the Dandelion Society, 72o to the Mustard Seed and hundreds to Island Health’s Mental Health and Substance Use program.

“It’s a really good feeling seeing the impact our donations are making,” says Kshatriya. “When we have extra supplies and we know there are people in our community who can’t afford toothpaste, 100 per cent we’re going to continue helping our community partners.”

Camosun College has allowed a limited number of students to come on campus for face-to-face instruction but has not yet determined how courses will be delivered in fall 2020.

READ ALSO: Camosun College appeals for emergency financial assistance for students

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Dental

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Colwood Church Cruise brings smiles to West Shore community

Just Posted

Saanich police ticket ten drivers in one morning at McKenzie Interchange

Two vehicles also impounded for excessive speeding

Wild Wise expands into West Shore, reminds residents to be bear aware

Increase in bear, cougar sightings common for springtime

What life is like inside Victoria hospitals two months into pandemic

As of May 18, only one Vancouver Island patient remains in hospital with COVID-19

Camosun’s dental program donates toothpaste to those in need

College donates thousands of unused products to local charities

New Langford park built in memory of beloved City engineer

The Victor Chen Memorial Park is in the Belmont Market development

COVID-19 ‘not a death sentence’ says B.C. woman after seeing senior mother recover

Cancer, blindness, a fractured hip, dementia, and COVID-19 not enough to bring Betty Jukes down

Snowbirds to remain at Kamloops Airport indefinitely after fatal crash

small contingent of the Snowbirds team is staying in Kamloops, acting as stewards of the jets

82% of all test-positive COVID-19 cases in B.C. have recovered

B.C. had 303 active cases as of Saturday, May 23

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

COVID-19: B.C. puts cap on number of vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

Magnitude-4.9 earthquake detected off west coast of Vancouver Island

No tsunami expected, Earthquake Canada says

Air Canada revises refund policy amid growing anger over cancelled flights

Air Canada said it has refunded nearly $1 billion to customers since Jan. 1

Federal parties tap wage subsidy program to avoid layoffs as donations dry up

The NDP and Greens have both applied but have not yet been approved, while Bloc Quebecois has not applied

Northern B.C. woman awarded $55K in RCMP excessive force suit

Irene Joseph alleged false arrest and assault and battery related to a 2014 incident in Smithers

Most Read