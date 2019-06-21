Campout movie night kicks off summer of family fun at Fort Rodd Hill

Parks Canada is hosting a camp-in movie screenings at the Fort Rodd Hill National Historic Site in Colwood. (Photo courtesy of Parks Canada)

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

Snuggle up with a blanket and pass the popcorn for some Hollywood magic under the stars.

Parks Canada is hosting a series of Camp-In Movie Night at Fort Rodd Hill, with the option of camping out for the night following the show. “We’re the first in Victoria to combine camping with a movie outdoors, if not the country,” said Sophie Lauro, promotion officer for Fort Rodd Hill & Fisgard Lighthouse National Historic Sites.

You can rent a four-person tent for $55 or a six-person tent for $70. There is a $17.60 fee for those who bring their own tent. Sleeping bags, pads, and pillows are not available for those renting or bringing their own.

Although the June 22 presentation of “Hook” is sold out for camping, there’s still room to take in the movie. The movie will start at about 9 p.m. and end around 11:30.

Camping spaces are still available for the June 27 presentation of The Princess Bride. Campers can set up at 7 p.m., with seating for those staying for the movie only starting at 8. Bring your own blankets and chairs to maximize your viewing comfort. Booking in advance is required here for most events at Fort Rodd.

Parks Canada and Mountain Equipment Co-op are hosting a “Learn to Camp” event on July 20. Participants will stay overnight surrounded by the breathtaking scenery Fort Rodd Hill and Fisgard National Historic Sites while learning how to pitch a tent, start a fire and stay safe around wildlife.

Tents and small pads are provided, but you must bring your own pillows, sleeping bags and blankets. Space for this popular event is limited, so organizers recommend making reservations as soon as possible at 1-888-733-8888. The cost is $22 per person.

Water Gun Wars gets underway on Aug. 18 from noon to 4 p.m. Storming the fort and testing your water gun skills are part of what makes this event pure family fun. The site is wheelchair accessible, and regular admission rates for the park apply.

Stargaze on Aug. 9 includes experts from the Royal Astronomical Society and Parks Canada staff serving up a look at the Perseid Meteor Shower through giant telescopes. There will be hands-on activities and special presentations, with more information available soon.

The Lantern Tour on Sept. 21 includes an after-dark guided historical tour of the fort and gun batteries while military re-enactors provide a realistic look at what life was like for those stationed at the fort back in the day. In addition to experience what the sounds and smells were like at Fort Rodd circa 1897 to 1956, organizers may provide a few surprises along the way.

Guided tours leave every 15 minutes from 7 to 9 p.m. and tickets are available through Brown Paper Tickets starting Sept. 1, with proceeds going toward the Victoria-Esquimalt Military Reenactors and dedicated volunteers.

