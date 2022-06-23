Canada Day celebrations will return to Sooke and Port Renfrew on July 1 for the first time in two years. (Metro-Creative)

Canada Day celebrations return to Sooke, Port Renfrew

Canada Day celebrations will return to Sooke and Port Renfrew for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The July 1 event at Sooke River Flats, hosted by the Sooke Lions Club, will spin a hometown flavour.

“We’ve missed this important community celebration for the last two years. It’s so important for people to get out and enjoy Sooke again,” said Al Beddows, a Lions club member.

The day’s program will include food, family-friendly activities and live performances beginning at noon and continuing until 6 p.m. All events take place outdoors.

Stage performers include the Amber Academy, Painted Piano, Donald Dunphy’s magic show and rock band Analog.

Music bingo, food trucks, a Royal Canadian Legion colour party and a children’s zone are also part of the celebrations.

A free shuttle bus will run between Edward Milne Community School, Evergreen Centre and the Sooke River Flats throughout the day.

Fireworks will not be part of the event this year in Sooke, with organizers citing safety concerns and a lack of availability.

In-person Canada Day festivities are also returning to Port Renfrew.

The celebration includes a kids’ fishing derby, parade, community barbecue and fireworks at the government dock. The day-long event begins at 10 a.m.

