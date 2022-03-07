Canada Day celebrations returning to Sooke

Canada Day celebrations will return to Sooke this year after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

But there won’t be any fireworks, organizers say.

“Fireworks are unavailable this year, and there is always a fire danger with them,” said Al Beddows, a Sooke Lions Club member.

Beddows added they might need to re-examine the use of fireworks in future years, too.

This year’s celebration will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at the Sooke River Flats on July 1, with the big draw of the ever-popular West Coast Lumberjack Shows. The lumberjack show is set for 1, 3 and 5 p.m.

Entertainment, kid zone and a cupcake (instead of cake) are included throughout the day.

Canada Day celebrations are headed up by the Sooke Lions Club but are a joint effort of a much larger committee that includes most of Sooke’s service clubs and agencies. The district of Sooke contributes $10,000 to the project every year.

