Canada Day celebrations returning to Sooke

Canada Day celebrations will return to Sooke this year after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

But there won’t be any fireworks, organizers say.

“Fireworks are unavailable this year, and there is always a fire danger with them,” said Al Beddows, a Sooke Lions Club member.

Beddows added they might need to re-examine the use of fireworks in future years, too.

This year’s celebration will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at the Sooke River Flats on July 1, with the big draw of the ever-popular West Coast Lumberjack Shows. The lumberjack show is set for 1, 3 and 5 p.m.

Entertainment, kid zone and a cupcake (instead of cake) are included throughout the day.

Canada Day celebrations are headed up by the Sooke Lions Club but are a joint effort of a much larger committee that includes most of Sooke’s service clubs and agencies. The district of Sooke contributes $10,000 to the project every year.

READ: Sooke GHG emissions dropping, but too slowly


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canada DaySookeWest Shore

Previous story
Sweatin’ for Science sets a fundraising goal of $100,000 for 2022

Just Posted

A Himalayan salt rock smashed through the window of a Prius on Feb. 6. Victoria police are seeking information about the suspect who threw it. (Black Press Media file photo)
Driver injured after Himalayan salt rock thrown through car window in Victoria

Victoria police officers arrested an armed robbery suspect in the Centennial Square March 4. (Black Press Media file photo)
Attempted knife-point robbery in downtown Victoria ends in arrest

Ships work to control a fire onboard the MV Zim Kingston about eight kilometres from the shore in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 25, 2021. A volunteer organization that has been cleaning up debris from the cargo ship that lost 109 containers off the B.C. coast last fall says the incident should be a wake-up call to the need for more urgent action.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Beach cleaners say debris from cargo ship spill still spreading along B.C. coast

On-road transportation was the biggest causer of emissions in Sooke. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke GHG emissions dropping, but too slowly