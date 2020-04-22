Thousands of participants wearing red or white t-shirts gather on the Legislature lawns in Victoria to create a living Canada flag for 2010 Canada Day festivities. (Ken Kelly/DVBA handout)

Canada Day festivities among the latest coronavirus cuts

Victoria, View Royal officially cancel July 1 events

Canada Day festivities are among the latest cancelled events in Greater Victoria.

Both the City of Victoria and Town of View Royal cancelled events marking the nation’s birthday.

On Saturday, April 19, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there will be no gatherings this summer. That includes Victoria’s popular Canada Day festivities that draw thousands to the Inner Harbour and Ship Point.

“The federal government has said they are going to hold a national virtual Canada Day celebration this year. We are in contact with the Minister of Canadian Heritage to see what is planned and how we can participate and support this event,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps during an April 21 update from city hall.

The event with live music all day and ending in a fireworks show tends to draw between 45,000 and 55,000 people on July 1.

Canada Day festivities in View Royal are also cancelled and attributed to the ban on gatherings of 50 or more due to COVID-19. Unfortunately, that includes the fourth annual Canada Day event hosted by the Victoria Highland Games Association and Volunteer View Royal, which is sponsored by the Town of View Royal.

Coronavirus

