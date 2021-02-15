Canada’s Ag Day gets help from celebrity chef

Trevor Randle guides participants through pair of B.C.-grown recipes at free online cook-along

A free cook-along with a celebrity chef marks Canada’s Ag Day later this month.

BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation and We Heart Local BC are partnering to provide the free online cook-along with celebrity chef Trevor Randle.

Randle guides participants through two healthy, B.C.-grown, quick and budget-friendly recipes – Thai chicken curry (vegan option available) and baked lemon pudding with B.C. blueberry compote. British Columbia farmers Lovella Schellenberg and Mickey Aylard join the chef to offer insights on farming in B.C.

READ MORE: Mac and Cheese, the perfect winter comfort food

“Canada’s Ag Day is a national initiative that brings special attention to local farmers and the delicious food that we all enjoy. This cook-along will help our community learn about how food is grown and raised, while they are cooking with those ingredients – reinforcing the role of agriculture in their lives,” said Stan Vander Waal, president of BC Agriculture Council.

The free event is Feb. 23 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Register at https://www.bcaitc.ca/blog/cook-along-celebrity-chef-randle.

READ MORE: Recipes

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

cooking