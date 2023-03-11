Canada’s oldest living veteran of the Second World War turns 108 in Saanich

Albert Middleton celebrated with cake and cheers from friends and family

One of Canada’s oldest living veterans of the Second World War just celebrated his birthday.

Albert Middleton turned 108, March 11, at Veterans Memorial Lodge in Saanich.

The celebrations included birthday cake, of course, plus champagne. Middleton rang in his birthday surrounded by family, friends, fellow residents and staff of Veterans Memorial Lodge.

“Today we were delighted to celebrate Albert in style with cake, champagne, rousing choruses of ‘Happy Birthday’, and social time with family, friends, fellow residents and staff,” Connie Dunwoody of Broadmead Care said.

