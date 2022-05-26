Candlelight tribute will glow Thursday at God’s Acre in Esquimalt

The ceremony is set to begin at 6:45 p.m. and will also feature a march and pipe band

People gather to honour the fallen during a Remembrance Day ceremony at God’s Acre. A candlelight vigil will be held at the cemetery May 26 starting at 6:45 p.m. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito file photo)

The annual candlelight tribute will be held Thursday at God’s Acre veterans cemetery.

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m., according to a news release from CFB Esquimalt, and all are invited to participate. The candles will remain in place until midnight.

The Canadian Scottish Regimental Association Pipe Band will lead a march and colour party, followed by members of veterans’ organizations, cadets, youth groups, and members of the public placing candles on the graves at the historic cemetery.

The cemetery has served as a resting place since 1868 and Veterans Affairs Canada took over its care in 1947. It spans 1.1 hectares and is located between the 12th and 17th holes of Gorge Vale Golf Club.

The tribute was started in the Netherlands in 1995 as part of the 50th anniversary of the country’s liberation by Canadian forces during the Second World War.

READ MORE: Look to CFB Esquimalt, First Nations on how to collaborate: military racism report

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CFB EsquimaltVeterans