A canoe was found in the men’s bathroom in Cadboro-Gyro Park. (Saanich Parks, Recreation and Community Services/Twitter)

Canoe found in men’s public bathroom in Cadboro-Gyro Park

‘Please do not park your canoe in our bathrooms,’ say Saanich parks staff

Missing a canoe? One has been found in the men’s bathroom in Cadboro-Gyro Park.

According to a Wednesday morning tweet from Saanich Parks, Recreation and Community Services, the small black and red vessel was spotted stuffed partway into a bathroom stall. It has since been removed and placed on the grass outside the public washroom building where it can be collected by the owner.

“In case you didn’t know, please do not park your canoe in our bathrooms,” parks staff jokingly wrote in the tweet.

