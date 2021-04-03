Capital Regional District paints better picture for 2021 with $118,000 in arts grants

The Capital Regional District Art Commission issued more than $118,000 in grants to 14 non-profit arts groups from across Greater Victoria.

The grants are provided to help organizations operate over the next year, by supporting them producing and presenting events or running programming.

“Given the evolving challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, planning arts programming right now takes equal parts creativity, tenacity and foresight,” said Jeremy Loveday, the CRD’s Arts Commission chair. “These organizations have stepped up to the plate, developing programming that not only brings the region together in celebration of the arts, but also provides necessary safety protocols and contingency plans.”

READ: CRD board approves 1.76 per cent bump in 2021 budget

This year’s funded organizations are offering both in-person and virtual events and programs. The recipients include groups involved in music, dance, theatre, street art and more. The CRD said fewer groups were funded than in recent years, but the commission highlighted that it funded two new groups: Cabaret Voltaire Societe and Diversions and the Victoria Arion Male Voice Choir.

The CRD said approved grants meet their mandate of supporting, promoting and celebrating arts and culture. The CRD’s next deadline for Project Grant applications is April 22 at 4:30 p.m. More information about those grants can be found by going the CRD’s website (crd.bc.ca) and going to the services tab, then arts funding tab and then the applying for a project grant section.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Capital Regional District