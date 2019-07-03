Car washes and strip waxathons set as Tour de Rock fundraisers start rolling on the West Shore

Tour de Rock officially gets underway on Saturday, Sept. 21 in Port Alice

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

The Tour de Rock is gearing up with some fundraisers in the next two weeks as they ride together toward the main event.

View Royal firefighters will host a car wash at the View Royal Public Safety building on Saturday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the initiative, an annual event on Vancouver Island that raises money to send children dealing with cancer to Camp Goodtimes, and for cancer research. Make a donation, grab a hotdog and drink, get your vehicle cleaned and help get the Tour de Rock off to a great start.

RELATED: Saanich youth among the first to meet the 2019 Tour de Rock team

Grin and bear it at the Rip and Strip Waxathon at the Millstream Starbucks on Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and help make this event a success from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central Saanich Volunteer Fire department is hosting a professional car wash on July 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the same day with face painting for the little ones, music and raffle tickets as well.

The Tour de Rock officially gets underway on Saturday, Sept. 21 in Port Alice and winds up two weeks later on Oct. 4 with stops in Esquimalt, Saanich and Victoria. The team of first responders, media and celebrity riders take part in fundraisers and collect donations in 27 communities along the 1,000 km ride. Contact tourderockevents@bc.cancer.ca to add a fundraising event to the calendar, or for more information.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

