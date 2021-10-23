Carr House hosts ‘Howl-oween’ pet parade in Victoria

Award categories include one for the famed writer and artist Emily Carr

A ‘Howl-oween’ pet parade promises to be a highlight of the season in Victoria.

Carr House hosts the costumed parade of furry friends on Oct. 30, rain or shine.

Get out the thinking caps as categories include best owner and pet combo costume, best scary costume, and best homemade costume. A category even caters to those looking to participate from home – pet owners can send in a picture of their costumed pet to win best virtual costume.

Perhaps most targetted, is the award for best Emily Carr related costume. Carr House is a provincial and national historic site and the birthplace of famed writer and artist, Emily Carr.

Masks are recommended for this event. Check-in for pets starts at 12:30 p.m. at Carr House, 207 Government St.

Registration is required at carrhouse.ca.

