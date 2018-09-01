Visitors to the Cars, Rods and Rides show in Esquimalt can find numerous examples of vintage collectible, electric vehicles, specialty cars and more. It runs Saturday Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Photo courtesy Gordon Garside/Esquimalt Camera Club

Cars, Rods and Rides attracts wide variety of vehicles to Esquimalt

Seventh annual event happens Sept. 8 on Archie Browning Sports Centre parking lot

It’s not often that you can see military transport vehicles, classic hot rods and sleek new sports cars side by side.

Attendees of the seventh annual Cars, Rods and Rides show and shine in Esquimalt will see just that on the parking lot behind the Archie Browning Sports Centre next Saturday (Sept. 8). Local car buffs will have their vehicles on display along with restored military vehicles from Western Command and a trio of new BMWs and a vintage model.

Show co-founder Lorne Argyle says organizers always try to bring in something new that people may not have seen before. That has ranged from homemade electric vehicles to rare, restored classics.

“We started the car show because we hadn’t had one since the 50s and 60s,” he says of the event, for which late Esquimalt resident and classic car collector Dino Fiorin was a major driving force. “We thought it would be a good idea for people to see how transportation has changed and how people have adapted.”

Celebration of Lights volunteers will circulate through the crowd selling 50/50 tickets at both the car show and Ribfest, which runs throughout the weekend at Bullen Field next door. Proceeds from the ticket sales go to help stage the Christmastime parade and festival.

Argyle says the presence of Ribfest provides a huge benefit for the car show.

“It draws in thousands of people that the car show wouldn’t draw [on its own],” he says. “To go to Ribfest you have to walk through the cars.”

RELATED: Esquimalt field of dreams needs funding boost

Attendees of the car show are also encouraged to bring new unwrapped toys or donations for 100.3 The Q’s TLC fund, the event’s charity of choice.

For the second year, attendees will be asked to vote for the People’s Choice Award, which will be handed out in honour of Fiorin, and features an image of him and his pristine 1931 Model A.

The car show runs Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vehicle participants, for whom a $5 registration fee is charged, are asked to arrive by 8 a.m. to sign in and find a parking spot. The Esquimalt Lions Club is providing its famous $5 pancake breakfast starting at 7 a.m. and the public is welcome to take part.

For more information, visit esquimaltlights.ca or call Argyle at 250-920-0946.

editor@vicnews.com

 

(Above and upper left) Visitors to the Cars, Rods and Rides show in Esquimalt can find numerous examples of early iron, electric vehicles, specialty cars and more. It runs Saturday Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Photo courtesy Gordon Garside/Esquimalt Camera Club

