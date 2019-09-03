Cars, Rods and Rides in Esquimalt will feature classic Panther, all-new Acura NSX

The Victoria EV Club will also have a Tesla Model S 85 on display Sept. 7

Visitors to the Cars, Rods and Rides show on Sept. 7 in Esquimalt will find numerous examples of early iron, electric vehicles, specialty cars and more, including a classic Panther (pictured). (Doug Scott/Submitted)

The eighth annual Cars, Rods and Rides show will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7 in the parking lot outside the Archie Browning Sports Centre in Esquimalt.

Lorne Argyle, chairperson of the Celebration of Lights Committee that organizes the show, said attendees will see several news cars in the lot this year in addition to classics from the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s.

The welcome tent will feature a new, coveted car on either side, including one Argyle has been trying to get to the show for about four years.

That long-awaited entry is a sports car made in Britain, he said, a Panther about 40 or 50 years old.

“I think it’s the only one in Victoria,” he added.

The other car that will adorn the entry is a brand new Acura NSX, worth “about a quarter of a million,” he said.

The Victoria Corvette and EV clubs will each have an impressive lineup inside the show.

The newest Corvette on display will be a 2019 that a friend of Argyle’s just acquired, and the electric vehicles will range from a Nissan Leaf to Tesla Model S 85.

After meeting with the new owners of the Victoria Hyundai dealership, the Kot family, Argyle said he has also reserved four parking spots close to the front of the show for Hyundai vehicles.

Entry for cars participating in the show will take place between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Argyle recommended arriving earlier, at 7 a.m., when the Esquimalt Lions Club will be serving breakfast for $5.

The show will then run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a 50/50 prize and the Dino’s Dream People’s Choice Award in honour of late Esquimalt resident and classic car collector Dino Fiorin.

Last year a 1939 Ford convertible won the award.

For lunch, Argyle suggested the Esquimalt Ribfest, which will be running on the same day in the Bullen Park field beside the Archie Browning parking lot.

