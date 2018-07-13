Celebrate B.C. history with some tea in the garden

Travel back in time to the Victorian era with the Ross Bay Villa garden party.

In celebration of B.C. Confederation Day, tour the restored rooms of the home where Francis James Roscoe, the first resident of the villa, lived. Roscoe organized the celebration and fireworks annually to mark the day the province joined Canada.

Enjoy live music, while sipping on traditional cream tea under the apple trees where Victoria outdoor games will be on offer as well as heritage displays.

The Ross Bay Villa garden party runs from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 22. Tickets are $12 for the tea and tour together, or $7 for each separately. They will be available at the door or can be purchased at RossBayVilla.org. All funds raised will benefit the conservation, restoration and maintenance of the Ross Bay Villa Historic House Museum.

editor@vicnews.com