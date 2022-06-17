Celebrate dad this weekend at family-friendly events across Greater Victoria

Shipyard open house, fishing, baseball and more on tap for Father’s Day weekend

Point Hope Maritime is opening the shipyard to the public this Sunday for its annual open house event. (Black Press Media file photo)

Looking for something fun to do this Father’s Day weekend?

Family Fishing Weekend kicks off summer events

To kick off the summer fishing season, free Family Fishing Weekend events are taking place across the province. On the Malahat, Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association hosts an event from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on June 18. Hands-on instruction along with loaner rods, reels and tackle are available with the opportunity to fish in a local setting. For more information, go to bcfamilyfishing.com.

Maritime-themed Father’s Day open house

Point Hope Maritime is hosting its annual open house on Sunday, June 19, with shipyard and Victoria Harbour Ferry tours. Also on site will be the Fairway Gorge Paddling Club with dragon boats, a Model Shipbuilding Society exhibit, live music, local artists, and a Ralmax Group job fair.

This free, family-friendly event runs from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 345 Harbour Rd. Attendees are asked to wear closed-toe shoes (no flip-flops).

The water ballet by Victoria Harbour Ferry also runs at 10:45 a.m.

Father’s Day walk honours men

The Raymond James Father’s Day Walk Run is a family-friendly event hosted each year on Father’s Day to honour men who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer and remember those who have been lost to the disease. Opening ceremonies begin at 9:45 a.m. at the Vancouver Island Technology Park, 2201-4461 Markham St.

Sunday matinee celebrates family

The Victoria HabourCats take on the Coquitlam Angels during a Sunday matinee starting at 1:05 p.m. at Royal Athletic Park, 1014 Caledonia Ave. For more information or tickets, go to harbourcats.com.

ALSO READ: Victoria’s Abkhazi Garden hosting Ukraine fundraiser concert June 18

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EventsGreater VictoriaWest Shore