(Metro Creative)

(Metro Creative)

Celebrate Victoria and Esquimalt high school grads with the Victoria News

Share your greeting, contact the publisher before June 17 at 5 p.m.

Calling all 2022 grads from Victoria and Esquimalt. Submit a photo, your name and school, and you will be placed in our Grad Party Feature on June 30 for free!

A keepsake for years to come, be the centre of attention as our community celebrates all our 2022 grads on the West Shore.

Share your submission by emailing publisher@vicnews.com before the deadline of June 17 at 5 p.m. Local businesses will send a support message to all of our grads, honouring the achievements they’ve made. An additional message can be added should family or grads want to add more than just their photo. Please contact the publisher for details.

EsquimaltGraduation 2022Victoria

Previous story
Get Moving with Your Community this June

Just Posted

The Oak Bay Tea Party parade 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay Tea Party returns after two-year break

Electric vehicle drivers will now see new charging fees at Victoria’s city-owned parkades and surface lots. Pictured is the Store Street charging station in downtown Victoria. (Photo courtesy of the City of Victoria)
Victoria sets new public electric vehicle charging fees

The proposed location of the new bridge along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail crossing Island Highway in Colwood. The City of Colwood will be set up along the trail at this location on the morning of June 3 as part of GoByBike Week. (Courtesy of City of Colwood)
Colwood offering active transportation sneak-peek June 3

Victoria has been found to be one of the world’s top remote work vacation spots. Flowers believed to be California poppies bloom on the waterfront below Dallas Road near Clover Point on a sunny weekend day in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria deemed a world-leading ‘workation’ destination: report