Celebration takes hikers by surprise in North Saanich

LAU,WELNEW/John Dean Provincial Park celebrated 100 years since its donation from John Dean and a brass band played at the park for passersby to enjoy. (Photo courtesy of Maureen Dale)

The Friends of John Dean Park Society hosted a surprise celebration to commemorate John Dean’s donation of the park to the province in 1921. On Sept. 19 the outdoor day festivities included music by Sidney Brass, a celebration cake, and a commemorative poster for attendees to take home.

The day began with opening remarks from Peter Woods, B.C. Parks Cowichan area supervisor, and Maureen Dale, president of Friends of John Dean Park.

The event wasn’t advertised purposely because of COVID-19 restrictions and organizers didn’t want to attract a crowd. H

owever, the intent was to welcome anyone in the park that day to join the celebration on a whim.

“Over the course of the afternoon, over 100 hikers arrived in the park, and all were surprised and interested to learn about the reason for the event and to enjoy the music and cake,” Dale said in an email.

The event also attracted one participant by happy accident. Dale said one of the attendees was a hiker who had become lost.

“He wasn’t quite sure which way to go, but heard the music, decided it must in the parking lot, and headed in that direction.”

Dale said she is thankful to all who participated in and helped to organize the event.

