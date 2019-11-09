Central Saanich high school students raise funds for annual humanitarian trip

Hunter Lastiwka (left) and Sierra Newlove were part of the global perspectives class at Stelly’s Secondary and travelled to Tanzania in March to build a dormitory for female students in the city of Katesh. (Black Press Media file photo)

The 21st annual Global Perspectives Gala is back at Stelly’s Secondary School, fundraising in support of sending a group of Grade 12 students to Tanzania to help build a library for a school there.

One of the biggest draws for students is the global perspective class, says Lauren MacFarlane, a Grade 11 student. Through the class students learn ways they can give back within their own community and within the international community.

READ ALSO: Central Saanich students expect ‘humbling’ trip to Tanzania in 2019

“Every student that comes through Stelly’s definitely is looking forward to global perspectives and seeing what it’s all about,” MacFarlane says, adding she can’t wait for the next school year when it will be her turn to go abroad.

Students who opt to take the global perspectives class in Grade 11 focus on local issues by volunteering at Our Place Society and take part in numerous beach cleanups throughout the year while the Grade 12 class works to complete a build in a developing country.

This year’s gala takes place on Nov. 20 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the school, 1627 Stelly’s Cross Rd. The night will see about 600 people in attendance, along with a silent auction, food and entertainment.

READ ALSO: Camosun president in life-changing partnership with Tanzania college

Classes over the years have been around the world, working with orphans in 2000 and 2001 in Haiti, in Toronto to refurbish a refugee centre in 2002, in Peru building a number of schools over the years, as well as building a women’s shelter in Nepal in 2012 to 2014. Most recently, students renovated two primary schools in India (2017 and 2018) and in March they helped construct a girls’ dormitory at a different school in Tanzania.

Students will return to Tanzania in March 2020, working alongside the Canadian Harambee Education Society and the local government for about two weeks to build a school library at Dumbeta School, a secondary school in the rural community of Katesh.

Tickets for the event are $15 and can be purchased through students, from the school office or at the door.