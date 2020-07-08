Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing (ROAM) managed to track down the owner of Tina, a pig that escaped its pen Saturday to crash a wedding anniversary party. (ROAM/Facebook)

Central Saanich pig hogs the limelight by crashing Saturday night party

Pig reunited with owner thanks to ROAM

A 500-pound pig crashed a wedding anniversary party in Central Saanich.

The female hog which goes by the name of Tina crashed a Saanichton home in the 1900-block of White Road, where a couple was celebrating a 35th wedding anniversary, said Lesli Steeves of Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing (ROAM). The animal had escaped from a nearby farm Saturday night.

Steeves said the animal crashed the party, even eating some cupcakes, although it is not clear how many.

That will be her secret, said Steeves, with a chuckle.

The owner of the property managed to direct the animal away from the table and into a round pen.

Using social media, ROAM managed to alert the pig’s owner, who used bagels to walk the pig back to her pen before the midnight hour struck, little more than a hour after disappearing.

Sgt. Greg Johnson of Central Saanich Police said it is not unusual for police to respond to these calls because of its rural nature and farms.

According to Steeves, ROAM has in past rescued three pigs.

