Central Saanich police sport personalized face masks

Expect to see Central Saanich police officers sporting personalized masks at calls and traffic stops.

The Central Saanich Police Service uniform committee designed masks featuring the agency’s crest and individual officer pin numbers.

The police service, incorporated in 1951, has 23 officers supported by six civilian staff.

READ ALSO: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

READ ALSO: B.C. man makes ‘facehugger’ mask during COVID-19 pandemic

You can help keep our community safe by wearing your mask when you're going into shops.

Show us your mask mugshot for a chance to win a Central Saanich 'Life is Better of the Farm' mug. #CSaan #CSaanmugshot pic.twitter.com/XRycvEIBTQ

— Central Saanich (@CSaanich) September 24, 2020