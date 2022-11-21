Central Saanich school’s Global Gala raises money for female empowerment project

Stelly’s Global Perspectives Class, here seen earlier in 2022 on Vargas Island near Tofino, where UNESCO maintains a biosphere reserve, will host the annual Global Gala fundraiser for an incoming 2023 to Costa Rica, where Grade 12 members of the class will work on a project supporting female empowerment. (Photo courtesy of Stelly’s Secondary)

An annual fundraiser for a class that sees students from Stelly’s Secondary in Central Saanich help people around the world will take place Nov. 24.

This Global Gala includes a silent auction, entertainment and educational presentations with all funds going directly to support Grade 12 students travelling to Costa Rica in 2023 as part of the Global Perspectives class. The two-year-elective is for Grade 11 and Grade 12 students. Grade 11 students focus on improving their local community, while Grade 12 students focus on making improvements in a developing country.

Past trips have taken Grade 12 students to Haiti (2000, 2001), where they worked with orphans, Nepal (2012 to 2014), where they helped to build a women’s shelter, India (2017, 2018), where they renovated two primary schools, and Tanzania, where they helped construct a girl’s dormitory.

Grade 12 student Joanna Banister said the coming trip to Costa Rica focuses on women’s empowerment.

The fundraiser runs from 5 to 9 p.m. at Stelly’s with tickets costing $15 per person.

