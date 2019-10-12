CFB Esquimalt officer to run Victoria marathon wearing 30 pounds of navy gear

Chris Fraser has run the GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon before, but this time he’ll have 30 pounds of extra weight on his shoulders. He will be wearing a naval combat dress, which consists of the typical black work outfit worn onboard naval ships. He’ll also wear a respirator, air tank, and support harness. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

A sailor tackles a Guinness World Record in Victoria this Sunday.

Chris Fraser has run the GoodLife Fitness Victoria Marathon before, but this time, he’ll have extra weight on his shoulders. About 30 pounds more.

“I’m sort of anxious,” says the chief petty officer at CFB Esquimalt. “If I’m going to succeed, I have to take my time.”

Fraser is trying to set a new standard for world records, as he’s applying to go for the title of Fastest Runner Wearing a Fire Fighter’s Uniform and Breathing Apparatus.

He will be wearing a naval combat dress, which consists of the typical black work outfit worn onboard naval ships. He’ll also wear a respirator, air tank, and support harness.

Fraser has yet to learn if his application to Guinness World Records will be accepted, as his version of gear is slightly different. Nonetheless, he’s taking on the challenge with or without the award so he can support his favourite charity: the Esquimalt Family Resource Centre (MFRC).

“Many sailors have their young children in a daycare program on the base and having that support for military families is so important,” says Fraser. “I’ve always wanted to help MFRC bring in more funds so they can help even more military families.”

If anyone is prepared to take on the challenge, it’s Fraser. He’s been training for the past couple of months, running with sandbags and weighted vests. On average, he runs 90 to 100 kilometres every week.

Fraser first found his love for running back in 2005. He set his sights on achieving a certificate called the Canadian Forces Physical Fitness of Aerobic Excellence, in which you must run 2,000 km.

He completed it in six months.

On Sunday, it’s going to be a one-man journey. To qualify for the record, he has to run the race in under seven hours. Typically, Fraser can run a marathon in three hours and fifteen minutes, but he has to think smart with his gear.

He plans to take on the race alternating between running for nine minutes and walking for one minute.

MFRC fundraiser goal is set at $5,000 but they’re currently at $2,000. You can help Fraser’s by donating to the fundraiser online.

The GoodLife Fitness Marathon starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13 in downtown Victoria.

