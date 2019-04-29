Champions of the Victoria high-tech sector celebrated with awards

The Annual VIATEC Awards are a way of celebrating champions of the Victoria high-tech sector, an industry that brings in $4.06 billion in annual sales and $5.22 billion in economic impact. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Companies, leaders, creators and innovators responsible for making Greater Victoria the fastest growing technology region in B.C. will be honoured at the upcoming 19th Annual VIATEC Awards, the finalists of which have just been announced.

The awards are a way of celebrating champions of the Victoria high-tech sector, an industry that brings in $4.06 billion in annual sales and $5.22 billion in economic impact.

Nearly 100 nominations were whittled down to 49 finalists for 11 award categories.

An additional four recipients were selected for the prestigious awards of Member of the Year, Community Champion, Colin Lennox Award for Technology Champion and Angel of the Year.

VIATEC’s Member of the Year goes to Sang Kiet-Ly of KPMG for his years of dedicated involvement in VIATEC and the work he does with the tech community.

RingPartner will receive the Community Champion award for their charity efforts in fundraisers such as the VIATEC Foundation Food Bank Challenge, Lawn Summer Nights and more.

Erin Athene of PurposeFive, is named 2019 Technology Champion receiving the Colin Lennox Award.

“Erin has been tireless in serving our tech community,” described Dan Gunn, CEO of VIATEC. “She started the local Ladies Learning code chapter, served as an Executive in Residence in our Accelerator Program, created the Flip the Switch event for Women Leaders in Tech, has mentored dozens of entrepreneurs and started Purpose Five Social as a local startup. I’m sure I’ve missed a few things, but suffice it to say very few people have done more to support the growth of our tech sector and its community.”

Women’s Equity Lab has been selected by the Capital Investment Network, as Angel of the Year.

“I think it’s fabulous that the Women’s Equity Lab originated in Victoria and is now spreading to the Mainland,” said Hannes Blum, 2018’s Angel of the Year recipient. “The collaborative approach of a large group of women with diversified backgrounds and experience provides a much easier entry point into early stage investing and also enables the companies to tap into a fabulous network through WEL participants.”

Winners will be revealed at the gala on the evening of June 14 at the Royal Theatre.

The 2019 finalists are:

Technology Company of the Year (30+ employees):

Bambora

Benevity

DreamCraft Attractions

Workday

Technology Company of the Year (11-29 employees):

RaceRocks

RingPartner

SendtoNews

Scale-Up of the Year:

ASAsoft

CrowdContent

FreshWorks Studio

Shift

Tutela

VitaminLab

Start-Up of the Year:

Cuboh

FamilySparks

Locelle

MarineLabs

RioT Technology Corp.

Product of the Year:

Limbic Media

RevenueWire

SendtoNews

Innovative Excellence – Software or Service:

Covault

DreamCraft Attractions

Live It

Stocksy United

Telmediq

Innovative Excellence – Hardware:

Barnacle Systems

Ergonomyx

MarineLabs

RioT Technology Corp.

VRX Simulators

Leader of the Year:

Anita Pawluk, RaceRocks

Kirk Stinchcombe, Waterworth

Will Fraser, SaaSquatch

Emerging Leader of the Year:

Brandon Wright, Barnacle Systems

Dr. Jillian Roberts, FamilySparks

Humaira Ahmed, Locelle

Lauren Welgush, Bambora

Stephanie Thiel, SaaSquatch

Team of the Year:

AOT Technologies

Atomic Crayon

Encepta

FriesenPress

RaceRocks

Employer of the Year:

Benevity

FreshWorks Studio

Kano

RingPartner

Workday

The Colin Lennox Award for Technology Champion:

Erin Athene, PurposeFive

VIATEC Members of the Year:

Sang Kiet-Ly, KPMG

Community Champion:

RingPartner

Angel of the Year:

Women’s Equity Lab

Find more information at viatecawards.com.

