The Annual VIATEC Awards are a way of celebrating champions of the Victoria high-tech sector, an industry that brings in $4.06 billion in annual sales and $5.22 billion in economic impact. (Keri Coles/News staff)

Champions of the Victoria high-tech sector celebrated with awards

Finalists announced for 2019 VIATEC Awards

Companies, leaders, creators and innovators responsible for making Greater Victoria the fastest growing technology region in B.C. will be honoured at the upcoming 19th Annual VIATEC Awards, the finalists of which have just been announced.

The awards are a way of celebrating champions of the Victoria high-tech sector, an industry that brings in $4.06 billion in annual sales and $5.22 billion in economic impact.

Nearly 100 nominations were whittled down to 49 finalists for 11 award categories.

READ ALSO: VIATEC’s 2018 “Startup of the Year” heads to Vegas for global spotlight

An additional four recipients were selected for the prestigious awards of Member of the Year, Community Champion, Colin Lennox Award for Technology Champion and Angel of the Year.

VIATEC’s Member of the Year goes to Sang Kiet-Ly of KPMG for his years of dedicated involvement in VIATEC and the work he does with the tech community.

RingPartner will receive the Community Champion award for their charity efforts in fundraisers such as the VIATEC Foundation Food Bank Challenge, Lawn Summer Nights and more.

Erin Athene of PurposeFive, is named 2019 Technology Champion receiving the Colin Lennox Award.

“Erin has been tireless in serving our tech community,” described Dan Gunn, CEO of VIATEC. “She started the local Ladies Learning code chapter, served as an Executive in Residence in our Accelerator Program, created the Flip the Switch event for Women Leaders in Tech, has mentored dozens of entrepreneurs and started Purpose Five Social as a local startup. I’m sure I’ve missed a few things, but suffice it to say very few people have done more to support the growth of our tech sector and its community.”

READ ALSO: Secret bike race has no map, uses private property in Saanich, Highlands

Women’s Equity Lab has been selected by the Capital Investment Network, as Angel of the Year.

“I think it’s fabulous that the Women’s Equity Lab originated in Victoria and is now spreading to the Mainland,” said Hannes Blum, 2018’s Angel of the Year recipient. “The collaborative approach of a large group of women with diversified backgrounds and experience provides a much easier entry point into early stage investing and also enables the companies to tap into a fabulous network through WEL participants.”

Winners will be revealed at the gala on the evening of June 14 at the Royal Theatre.

The 2019 finalists are:

Technology Company of the Year (30+ employees):

  • Bambora
  • Benevity
  • DreamCraft Attractions
  • Workday

Technology Company of the Year (11-29 employees):

  • RaceRocks
  • RingPartner
  • SendtoNews

Scale-Up of the Year:

  • ASAsoft
  • CrowdContent
  • FreshWorks Studio
  • Shift
  • Tutela
  • VitaminLab

Start-Up of the Year:

  • Cuboh
  • FamilySparks
  • Locelle
  • MarineLabs
  • RioT Technology Corp.

Product of the Year:

  • Limbic Media
  • RevenueWire
  • SendtoNews

Innovative Excellence – Software or Service:

  • Covault
  • DreamCraft Attractions
  • Live It
  • Stocksy United
  • Telmediq

Innovative Excellence – Hardware:

  • Barnacle Systems
  • Ergonomyx
  • MarineLabs
  • RioT Technology Corp.
  • VRX Simulators

Leader of the Year:

  • Anita Pawluk, RaceRocks
  • Kirk Stinchcombe, Waterworth
  • Will Fraser, SaaSquatch

Emerging Leader of the Year:

  • Brandon Wright, Barnacle Systems
  • Dr. Jillian Roberts, FamilySparks
  • Humaira Ahmed, Locelle
  • Lauren Welgush, Bambora
  • Stephanie Thiel, SaaSquatch

Team of the Year:

  • AOT Technologies
  • Atomic Crayon
  • Encepta
  • FriesenPress
  • RaceRocks

Employer of the Year:

  • Benevity
  • FreshWorks Studio
  • Kano
  • RingPartner
  • Workday

The Colin Lennox Award for Technology Champion:

  • Erin Athene, PurposeFive

VIATEC Members of the Year:

  • Sang Kiet-Ly, KPMG

Community Champion:

  • RingPartner

Angel of the Year:

  • Women’s Equity Lab

Find more information at viatecawards.com.

Most Read