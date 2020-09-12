Charity delivers garden kits to foster food security

Group distributes 222 planters to 40 homes in Sooke

Many Sooke residents found out how their gardens grow this summer.

The Food Eco District, also known as FED, recently completed its emergency response initiative to COVID-19 called my FED Farm.

From May through August, FED supported those disproportionately affected by the pandemic and struggling by providing them with free start-up food garden kits.

RELATED: Food security initiative encourages Sooke residents to grow food at home

The group distributed 222 planters to 40 homes in Sooke and 514 across Greater Victoria.

When Greater Victoria residents signed up to the program, they received a “garden package” for free.

The package included between two and five round planters, soil, three starter plants, seeds, delivery of the materials, an initial consultation, as well as access to the program’s web series and #MyFEDFarm chat room.

My FED Farm will return in the spring to continue providing edible gardens.

You can follow the Food Eco District on social media @FoodEcoDistrict.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Industry runs in new direction, says Sidney run director

Just Posted

Charity delivers garden kits to foster food security

Group distributes 222 planters to 40 homes in Sooke

Industry runs in new direction, says Sidney run director

Popular Sidney by the Sea Run/Walk goes virtual

MISSING: Police searching for Saanich family yet to return from travelling in B.C., Alberta

Family of four didn’t return to Victoria on Sept. 4 as planned

Victoria is a ‘no brainer’ for e-scooter program, say company executives

The best place for an e-scooter – which can travel up to 20 km/h – is in a bike lane

Bones of giant, armoured dinosaur discovered to originate from northeastern B.C.

A team of paleontologists hopes to find more dinosaur bones near Chetwynd, B.C. after a new discovery

B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

Down slightly from single-day record of 139 Thursday

Green leadership hopeful brings message to Comox Valley

David Merner says he can win his seat and bring party together

Unlucky 7: Raptors eliminated from NBA playoffs after 92-87 loss to Celtics

Toronto sees run as league champs come to an end

IIO probes shooting after officer pepper-sprayed, assaulted outside Abbotsford Cabela’s

People in area report hearing loud bangs; suspects in custody, police say

A pit house for a Tsilhqot’in family

Family reconnects with traditional ways of life west of Williams Lake

Busy long weekend for Comox’s 19 Wing search and rescue

Members of 442 Squadron took part in two successful missions

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

Questions raised over lack of driver rebate as ICBC reports $329.5M in pandemic savings

Attorney General David Eby says law now requires any surplus to benefit drivers

Sun’s out, guns out: RCMP arrest man following disturbance in Errington

Search warrant yields illicit drugs, cash and several replica firearms

Most Read