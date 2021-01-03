Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria volunteers will run a contactless bottle drive-thru on Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the lower parking lot at University Heights Shopping Centre in Saanich. (Image courtesy Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria)

Cheers to charity: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria bottle drive coming to Saanich mall

Contactless bottle drive-thru runs Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at University Heights

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria (BBBSV) is calling on the community to kick off the new year with a contactless bottle drive that will help fund mentorship programs across the region.

On Saturday, Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Greater Victoria residents are invited to the University Heights Shopping Centre parking lot for a bottle drive-thru. Donors will drive up, pop their trunks and then sit back while masked volunteers do the rest, explained, BBBSV staff member Ashley Adams.

The event will take place in the mall’s lower parking lot between the Esso gas station and the entrance off Shelbourne Street. The BBBSV’s most recent bottle drive took place in August with the same contactless model and its success led staff to host another similar collection drive.

COVID-19 has “definitely made us pivot all of our events,” Adams said, adding that despite the fact that most BBBSV events and programs rely on in-person interactions, staff have found creative ways to move everything online.

The BBBSV is always accepting new volunteers and donations, Adams said. She added that there are many “littles” on the waiting list looking to be matched with a local “big.” Anyone interested in becoming a mentor can complete an application form at victoria.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca and submit three references to begin the matching process. All prospective mentors must undergo a criminal record check and an interview before being matched.

Most Read