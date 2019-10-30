Chef cooks up special dinner free of charge for veterans

Chef Cody Lindsay is serving up a special dinner just for veterans—free of charge. In its fourth year, the Annual Veterans Dinner is a way for Lindsay to reach out to the veteran community. (Kaleena Lindsay Photography)(Kaleena Lindsay Photography)

Cody Lindsay, a retired veteran, was released from duty in 2007 when his superiors found out he was using medical cannabis to help his anxiety disorder.

He had completed two tours out of the country and served seven years in the military and navy. He describes the moment he found he was released as the ‘worst day of his life’, according to his blog.

“Once I was released from service, there was a moment when I thought to myself, ‘What am I gonna do?’” Lindsay says. “But it turns out my passion for cooking ended up saving me.”

Lindsay went on to earn his Red Seal chef’s papers and became a member of the Canadian Culinary Federation of Chef’s and Cook’s and World Association of Chef’s Societies. Then, the veteran started the Wellness Soldier, a website designed to help veterans with lifestyle tips on healthy eating, meditation, fitness, and medical cannabis.

Now, Lindsay is serving up a special dinner just for veterans – free of charge. In its fourth year, the Annual Veterans Dinner is a way for Lindsay to reach out to the veteran community.

“Food brings people together,” Lindsay says. “It will be a night of appreciation, education, and filled with speakers and raffles. I want every person to go home with a raffle prize.”

And camaraderie isn’t the only thing on the menu. The night will consist of a four-course meal, from butter-poached lobster to AAA beef tenderloin. The veteran is partnering with Artisan Bistro, as one of the chefs is his high school friend from Sooke.

V2V Black Hops Brewing, a veteran-run company, is partnering with Lindsay for the first time to serve their beer.

Currently, the reservation list has filled to its capacity at 50, but Lindsay says there might be a chance to get in on the waitlist. The event takes place on Nov. 4 at the Artisan Bistro (777 Royal Oak Dr.). To sign up, contact Cody at thewellnesssoldier@gmail.com.

