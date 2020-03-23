The last two weeks of the Marvelous Wonderettes at the Chemainus Theatre were cancelled and now the next two shows, The 39 Steps and Beauty And The Beast, are postponed. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Chemainus Theatre temporarily suspends operations, postpones next two shows

It’s hoped The 39 Steps and Beauty And The Beast can be staged at another time

The Chemainus Theatre Festival has extended its temporary suspension of operations due to the COVID-19 crisis, leading to the postponement of the next two shows on the 2020 schedule.

The 39 Steps was due to run April 9-May 3 and the summer blockbuster, Beauty and the Beast, from May 29-Aug. 29.

Current ticket holders will receive new tickets once dates have been determined and will be contacted directly by the box office. People are asked not to call the box office regarding tickets.

“We are so thankful to have a loyal and courageous community of patrons, volunteers, staff, artists and community who care for the Chemainus Theatre Festival as it creates theatre and experiences that nourish and enrich the human spirit,” stated managing director Randal Huber and artistic director Mark DuMez in a release.

“In these trying times, we will work to safeguard this special place and trust that we will be able to celebrate and uplift our Vancouver Island community with great theatre when this time has passed. We have a dedicated team working to ensure the continued long term viability of our theatre and we are diligently developing plans to ensure we remain strong. We will reemerge, when it is safe to do so, with creative energy, artistry, determination and heart. Adversity offers a chance for resilience, and the Chemainus Theatre Festival, in this for the long haul, looks forward to another chance to shine with you all again.”

The final two weeks of The Marvelous Wonderettes were previously cancelled. Ticket holders for cancelled performances were being contacted directly by staff to make future arrangements, offering a variety of options.

“If you are a season ticket holder or have already purchased tickets for an upcoming show, we ask that you please hold off rebooking your tickets until such time as we are able to reschedule our season,” the release noted. “You will be contacted directly by the box office to make future arrangements. We will work with you to reissue updated tickets and offer flexible options as schedules evolve.

“We will continue to look to the Public Health Agency of Canada and HealthLink BC for recommendations, guidance and direction. As we receive more information, we will provide updates via email and on our website in the coming weeks. We are acting with an abundance of caution as a not-for-profit organization and have carefully considered the tremendous impact of this decision.”

CoronavirusEntertainment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Half of the 2020 show schedule at the Chemainus Theatre has already been affected by COVID-19. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Previous story
Food preservation also a fun family activity amid COVID-19

Just Posted

COVID-19: Messages of support and positivity pop up around Greater Victoria

Community created amid social distancing, isolation measures

Victoria Cat hotel offers free board for cat-owners hospitalized amid COVID-19 pandemic

Cats must be vaccinated, come with their own food

Drunk in public, cross-border mischief keep Oak Bay police busy

Man drinks beer while talking to police officer

Crews quickly douse garage fire in Oak Bay

Response teams maintain social distancing while investigating blaze

Sunday fire causes extensive damage to Central Saanich home

Saanich Peninsula fire crews contain blaze to one residence

Feds launch ad campaign urging social distancing, hygiene during COVID-19 crisis

The 15-second ads — two in English and two in French — zero in on the two main things

COVID-19 pandemic is no time for divisiveness, North Island medical health officer says

Defends Island Health’s handling of the crisis

Vancouver businesses not obeying COVID-19 rules to get hit with fines of up to $50K

Closing all city parks is ‘not contemplated’ at this point, officials say

Chemainus Theatre temporarily suspends operations, postpones next two shows

It’s hoped The 39 Steps and Beauty And The Beast can be staged at another time

B.C. screening care home workers as two more test positive for COVID-19

Six care homes now dealing with coronavirus outbreaks

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, as number of cases rises to 472

48 new cases

Canada refuses to go to Tokyo Games in 2020, asks for one-year postponement

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start July 24 with the Paralympics slated to follow on Aug. 25

BC Ferries confirms worker has COVID-19

Employee on Tsawwassen route didn’t work in vessel’s public areas

Service BC offices remain open with social distancing measures, first hours of business for vulnerable

The first hour priority service given to seniors and people who have underlying health conditions

Most Read