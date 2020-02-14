Cherry blossoms bloom for Valentine’s Day

Something sweet is in the air in downtown Victoria

Cherry blossoms are blooming along View Street in downtown Victoria, just in time for Valentine’s Day. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

There’s something magical in the air, and it’s not just the romance of Valentine’s Day – it’s cherry blossoms.

Mid-February may still be winter across Canada, but for Victorians it’s time for pink blossoms to appear.

While View Street trees are the first to bloom in the downtown area, more trees will blossom soon.

If you want to know where all of the cherry and plum blossom trees are, you can visit an interactive map created by the City of Victoria by heading to vicmap.maps.arcgis.com .

