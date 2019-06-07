Chicken on the loose spotted on Sooke Road

Are you missing a chicken?

On Wednesday morning, a West Shore RCMP employee saw a chicken on the loose walking along the 2800 block of Sooke Rd.

According to a tweet, the chicken was using the shoulder of the road. Anyone missing a chicken from their property should check out the area.

But the real question is will it, or will it not cross the road?

Is anyone missing a chicken? On the way to work this morning one of our employees saw a chicken walking on Sooke Rd near the 2800 block! Don’t worry the chicken was using the shoulder of the road. If you live in the area and are missing your animal check it out. Happy Wednesday! — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) June 5, 2019

