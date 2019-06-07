(Joshua Watkins/Black Press file photo)

Chicken on the loose spotted on Sooke Road

West Shore RCMP tweet about chicken

Are you missing a chicken?

On Wednesday morning, a West Shore RCMP employee saw a chicken on the loose walking along the 2800 block of Sooke Rd.

According to a tweet, the chicken was using the shoulder of the road. Anyone missing a chicken from their property should check out the area.

But the real question is will it, or will it not cross the road?

READ ALSO: Chicken Run: Birds on the loose in North Saanich

READ ALSO: Famous Peninsula chickens adopted out in days

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nature intepreters take a walk in the woods

Just Posted

Victoria agrees to fund Canada Day, special event policing – calls on feds to cover military events

Councillor says ‘… honouring veterans is more properly the responsibility of those federal agencies’

Volunteers needed for Car Free YYJ day

Atomique Productions is asking for people to help out with the June 16 event

Victoria poet Eve Joseph ‘savouring’ moment after winning $65K Griffin prize

The Vancouver-raised, 66-year-old writer said she feels she still has work to do to master her craft

Nature intepreters take a walk in the woods

CRD program lets families learn about natural world

Gargellenium XX registrants soar to 124 different sales

Saturday’s mass garage sale poised to be biggest in years

VIDEO: What to do in Greater Victoria this weekend, June 8-9

A wrap-up for Victoria weekenders

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the City of Victoria cut back on Canada Day celebrations?

The Victoria Police Department says its current budget will not allow it… Continue reading

REVIEW: If you like farce, you’ll love Noises Off at Langham Court!

By Sheila Martindale The nine cast members in Langham Court Theatre’s new… Continue reading

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

UPDATE: 1 person suffers serious burns in Parksville resort cabin blaze

‘A fellow came out of that building on fire and went rolling on the grass’

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Kootenay dad looks to U.S. after cancer treatments prove unsuccessful in B.C.

Cutting edge treatment in U.S. last hope for Barry Marchi; June 21 fundraiser to help cover costs

Gas prices at Lower Mainland pumps dip below $1.40 a litre

Lower prices at gas stations in the region come after record-breaking spikes

Most Read