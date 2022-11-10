Chinese Canadian Museum hosts Victoria Second World War veterans for Remembrance Day

Second World War veteran Gordie Quan as a young man. He will be available for a Q&A at the Chinese Canadian Museum on Nov. 11. (Courtesy of the Chinese Canadian Military Museum)

A local veteran will be at the Chinese Canadian Museum to answer questions on Remembrance Day.

Visitors can stop by the museum in Fan Tan Alley on Nov. 11 for a meet and greet with Gordie Quan, who served in the Second World War.

“Gordie will be visiting our temporary exhibition site between 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.,” said Monica Cheng, the outreach coordinator for the museum.

Quan will share his experiences by milling around with guests, Cheng said, rather than giving a speech at a podium in an effort to make the event more accessible.

In WWII, Chinese Canadians and Japanese Canadians in BC were banned from serving the Canadian military from 1941-1944. By 1944, Chinese Canadians were enlisted to join secret missions in Japanese-occupied territories in Asia because they could blend in with local population. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/6jAPb68omq — Chinese Canadian Museum (@ccmuseumbc) November 9, 2022

“It is a unique opportunity because many veterans of World War II are advanced in age or have passed away,” Cheng said.

The temporary exhibition site is catered to the experiences of Chinese Canadian veterans of the Second World War, many of whom were local to Victoria by birth or lived here during their childhood.

The museum will be open from 10:15 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Admission to the museum is by donation and visitors can learn more about the event at chinesecanadianmuseum.ca.

