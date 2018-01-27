Chinese community celebrates cultural new year at UVic

The Chinese community celebrates its Cultural New Year with music, dance, comedy, magic and drama at its spectacular gala event at the University of Victoria.

The Chinese New Year Gala (Spring festival evening event) is a popular tradition celebrating Chinese New Year in most cities in China. The Victoria event is the largest in the region, having audiences of up to 1000 with many locals experiencing Eastern sights and sounds for the very first time.

The event is organized by the Victoria Chinese Community Association – a non-profit organization dedicated to promote Chinese community participation, to foster cultural exchange and awareness, and to promote strength in diversity and heritage values.

The gala is Sunday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. in the Farquhar Auditorium.

Tickets are $15 each and available for purchase in person at the UVic Ticket Centre, by calling the box office at 250-721-8480 or online tickets.uvic.ca.