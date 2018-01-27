Victoria celebrates Chinese New Year ynder the Gates of Harmonious Interest, (Black Press file photo)

Chinese community celebrates cultural new year at UVic

Gala event set for Feb. 4 at Farquhar

The Chinese community celebrates its Cultural New Year with music, dance, comedy, magic and drama at its spectacular gala event at the University of Victoria.

The Chinese New Year Gala (Spring festival evening event) is a popular tradition celebrating Chinese New Year in most cities in China. The Victoria event is the largest in the region, having audiences of up to 1000 with many locals experiencing Eastern sights and sounds for the very first time.

The event is organized by the Victoria Chinese Community Association – a non-profit organization dedicated to promote Chinese community participation, to foster cultural exchange and awareness, and to promote strength in diversity and heritage values.

The gala is Sunday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. in the Farquhar Auditorium.

Tickets are $15 each and available for purchase in person at the UVic Ticket Centre, by calling the box office at 250-721-8480 or online tickets.uvic.ca.


cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sooke artist featured in U.S. craft magazine
Next story
Victoria Health Show underway today

Just Posted

Lots to see at Victoria Health Show

The 27th annual show runs all weekend at Pearkes Rec Centre

Colwood to Victoria ferry could be in the works

Colwood residents, particularly future residents of the 2,300-home Royal Bay development, could… Continue reading

UPDATE: ‘My husband is my hero’

Man faces charges after homeowner detains suspect in Oak Bay break and enter

Suspect sought after near head-on collision with Sooke Mounties

Police search wooded area in East Sooke for suspect

UPDATE: Tsawout First Nation sues for the return of James Island

Civil claim alleges province, feds failed to live up to terms of an 1852 treaty

First Nations return donations, anti-Site C stakes to B.C. government

Treaty 8 Chiefs say Premier John Horgan and other cabinet ministers betrayed their commitment

Victoria Health Show underway today

Dozens of exhibitors will showcase the latest trends in physical fitness and healthy nutrition

B.C. man selling home, with a warning about the neighbours

Kane Blake is selling his house with a unique sign to warn potential buyers

Friends, family to say goodbye to 15-year-old bystander killed in gang shooting

Funeral for Alfred Wong, who was killed by a stray bullet in Vancouver, to be held in Coquitlam

BCHL Today: Tight races for top spot in all three divisions

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Two storms headed to the Interior

Snowfall warnings are in effect Saturday for the Shuswap and Coquihalla highway

Poverty not a good reason to take Indigenous kids from parents: Bennett

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott says new money coming to keep kids with their families

Mail, Japan and Canadian-style populism: how politics touched us this week

Sexual misconduct allegations, Canada Post, free trade with Japan and more

Five things to watch: Canada’s solid presence at the Grammys

Alessia Cara, Justin Bieber, Leonard Cohen, Michael Buble all up for awards

Most Read

  • Sooke artist featured in U.S. craft magazine

    Local artist Dana Sitar says she has been creating wearable art since she was a young girl

  • Chinese community celebrates cultural new year at UVic

    Gala event set for Feb. 4 at Farquhar