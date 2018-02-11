Three new lions will be awakened during this year’s Chinese New Year celebrations, which include the traditional lion dance and parade this Sunday on Fisgard Street in Victoria. Victoria News files

Chinese New Year has its own unique traditions

Victoria’s Chinatown at the heart of New Year celebrations

As a celebration, Chinese New Year differs from traditional western holidays in ways that begin with the date upon which it is marked.

The western version of New Year, of course, takes place at midnight on Dec. 31 and pretty much allows Jan. 1 as a day for people to recover from the previous night’s celebrations, and to make heartfelt resolutions for the coming year.

Not so for Chinese New Year.

Since it’s based on the lunar calendar, the start date changes annually, leaving it to fall somewhere between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20.

Secondly, the celebration is not a single-day venture, but stretches out over about a two-week period. During that time Chinese families traditionally exchange “lucky money” in iconic red envelopes, bad fortune is swept away and fireworks and lion dances are the order of the day.

This year’s celebration, ringing in the Year of the Dog, begins this Friday (Feb. 16) and continues to the end of the month.

In Victoria, the oldest Chinatown in Canada will celebrate the occasion with a traditional lion dance where three new lions will be awakened with a special “eye-dotting” ceremony. The event is scheduled for noon on Sunday on Fisgard Street and is organized by the Victoria Chinese Community Association, a non-profit group that promotes Chinese culture and the strengthening of the community’s diversity and strength.

At the University of Victoria, the holiday was celebrated in advance on Feb. 4 in an gala extravaganza of music, dance, magic and drama at the University of Victoria’s Farquhar Auditorium.

During the week before the Chinatown lion dance, Chinese youth will gather at a local restaurant to share memories and experiences and make new friends in recognition of the new year.

For those interested in the history of Victoria’s Chinatown and Chinese heritage, Discover the Past is conducting special walking tours of Chinatown, and at the Hotel Grand Pacific, a special Chinese New Year afternoon tea will be on offer between noon and 3:30 p.m. daily between Feb. 16 and 25.

And, if you happen to have been born during previous years of the dog (2006, 1994, 1982, 1970, 1958) it seems that you are destined to be communicative, serious, and responsible in the workplace.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
Neighbours lament death of Emily, the iconic Corodova Bay oak tree

Just Posted

K9 Unit the best job in the world: VicPD handler

New dogs from Germany join the local force

Neighbours lament death of Emily, the iconic Corodova Bay oak tree

Urban development means continued loss of urban tree canopy

Saanich is still grappling with pending pot legalization

Saanich –unlike Victoria – has shown zero tolerance for marijuana retail shops

Nicholson Manufacturing is changing with the times

The Saanich Peninsula is home to many businesses, some well-known, others less… Continue reading

Reynolds raises $40k for new sign

Missing and broken letters to become a laughing memory

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes move one step closer to the podium

Canadians fell short of medalling in the first day of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics

B.C. VIEWS: Fixing the real problem at ICBC

Car insurance ‘dumpster fire’ mainly lawyer fees, neglected serious injuries

Lots of Olympic love for Penticton’s Andi Naude

It was a heartbreaking finish for Naude at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

71 dead after Russian passenger plane crashes

The plane was headed from Moscow to Orsk

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes score their first medals in PyeongChang

It was a day of wins in hockey, snowboarding and freestyle skiing

Singing the praises of Victoria volunteer

Peggy Nancarrow still runs music program at the Frederic Ozanam Centre five years after retiring

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark says blocking Trans Mountain is ‘illegal’

Clark told gathering in Ottawa B.C. NDP’s new moves could make businesses think twice in investing

Snowboarders Parrot, McMorris capture silver, bronze at Pyeongchang Olympics

Most of the slopestyle competitors will also compete in the big air event in PyeongChang

Most Read