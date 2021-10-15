From left: Royal Jubilee Hospital clinical operations director Jason Price, Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes and site operations manager Edgar Dittmer deliver sunflowers and chocolates to healthcare workers in the hospital’s patient care centre. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Chocolates and sunflowers brighten up Royal Jubilee Hospital workers’ day

Gifts to show appreciation for Greater Victoria hospital workers experiencing burnout

Chocolates and sunflowers, however small in the grand scheme, were enough to brighten up the day of hard-working healthcare professionals at the Royal Jubilee Hospital on Oct. 15.

Rogers’ Chocolates and Sol Farms came together with Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes and his wife Cathy to deliver the care packages.

Haynes said the gifts were packaged with the intent to show appreciation for hospital workers experiencing stress and burnout during this globally difficult time.

“I know healthcare workers who have been going home at the end of their shifts and they’re crying because they’re so worn out – the message is to keep going.”

Jason Price, clinical operations director at the Royal Jubilee Hospital, said that it’s gestures like this that mean everything.

“It’s been a long 19 months and we’re shifting back to more normalcy but it’s been tiring – especially in this fourth wave and seeing how sick people really are,” Price said.

ALSO READ: Latest Victoria Hospitals Foundation campaign targets $1M for mental health

